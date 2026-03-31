"The market is fluid, but we do not want lower prices"

Five weeks after harvesting his first strawberries, Vincent Chaban - a strawberry grower covering 17 hectares at Fruits Rouges du Confluent in Lot-et-Garonne - takes stock of the current season.

The increase in volume has lost momentum due to the recent cold snap

"We started at about the same time as last year, with the Gariguette and Dream strawberries," explains Vincent Chaban. After a gradual increase in volumes, a recent cold spell slowed production down. "We saw a little acceleration at the end of last week, but then the temperature drop put the brakes on ripening." The change in the weather has had no impact on quality. "It is never at the start of the season that we get the best fruit in terms of behavior, but for the last ten days or so, we have been very satisfied with the product. The strawberries are beautiful and good, with good shelf life." Production is expected to peak in the second half of April, especially with the start of round strawberry production.

© Fruits Rouges du Confluent

A generally buoyant market, but prices under scrutiny

In terms of marketing, the campaign is going well overall. "We would be happy to maintain the same dynamic throughout the campaign. So far, we are quite satisfied, even if some days have been a little less favorable. At the beginning of last week, for example, the market was tighter, but at the end of the week, we ran out of strawberries." Despite these slight fluctuations, the market remains fluid overall, with outlets still available. However, prices remain a key issue. "We feel that prices are being discussed, and we do not want them to drop any further. Production costs are already under pressure, with increases in energy, fertilizer, and fuel in particular."

A premium range driven by Dream and Gariguette

Among the range of varieties offered by Fruits Rouges du Confluent, the farm boasts a strong quality positioning, particularly through its flagship varieties. "Dream Bourbon is clearly one of our premium products. Renowned for its taste, it is aimed at consumers looking for flavor and differentiation. The Gariguette is also part of this approach. In terms of taste, we are well above the standard, and that is what justifies the price." This effort to raise the profile of the product also involves paying particular attention to the packaging, in line with the top-of-the-range positioning. "Consumers can see the difference, and even if the price is higher, we are still consistent in terms of value for money, so consumers get what they pay for."

For more information:

Vincent Chaban

Fruits Rouges du Confluent

[email protected]