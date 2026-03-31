News of Indonesian import quotas may impact fresh pear exports

During the final sales period of the previous season, the COA laboratory accreditation required for exports to Indonesia expired on June 30, 2025, resulting in a 25% decrease in fresh pear exports to Indonesia compared with the same period last year. This led to a significant drop in the purchase price of Hebei fresh pears in 2025 compared with previous years.

© Hebei Xionghan

Hebei Xionghan Agricultural Products Co., Ltd., a grower, processor, and exporter of fresh pears, maintained a high shipment volume throughout the year. Li, the company's sales manager, stated that due to low prices in the later stages of the procurement period, farmers and traders showed a significantly increased willingness to store pears. As a result, the volume of fresh pears in storage rose notably compared with earlier in the season, although it remained slightly lower than in the previous year.

"Currently, Hebei fresh pears have entered the peak export season following the Chinese New Year. Shipments to key export markets such as North America, South America, and Southeast Asia have increased slightly compared with the same period last year. Benefiting from steady growth in export demand, inventory reduction through exports has been effective. However, continued sluggish demand in the domestic market has had little impact on reducing inventories and has become the main bottleneck in overall stock clearance," Li said.

© Hebei Xionghan

According to Li, recent reports suggest that Indonesia is planning to introduce an import quota policy for fresh pears from China. "This news has caused widespread concern and uncertainty among domestic buyers. Once the policy is officially implemented, higher import costs resulting from quotas, along with reduced import volumes, are likely to lead to a decline in Hebei's fresh pear exports to the Indonesian market. This would affect the upstream supply chain and may trigger a chain reaction impacting production planning, planting intentions, and growers' profitability. Although the timeline for implementation remains unclear, the news has already had a short-term impact on the local market in Hebei," she said.

Li also noted that rising international oil prices have led several shipping companies to increase freight rates and significantly raise fuel surcharges over the past two weeks. "Ocean freight rates to the United States and Canada have increased by about 15% in the second half of this month compared with the first half. The continued rise in logistics costs is adding further operational pressure on exporters."

© Hebei Xionghan

Hebei Xionghan Agricultural Products Co., Ltd. is an agricultural enterprise integrating fresh pear cultivation, storage, processing, and export sales. Its high-quality pears are mainly exported to more than 30 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and ASEAN countries.

For more information:

Li Xixi

Hebei Xionghan Agricultural Products Co., Ltd.

Tel: 0086-17503202183

WhatsApp: +64211840824