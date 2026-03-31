"The Campolindo variety from Peru is possibly the best onion in the world at this time of the year"

The 2025/2026 Spanish onion season is nearly finished, with sales of the remaining stock progressing slowly and prices generally remaining low. In recent weeks, attention has shifted to imported onions from the Southern Hemisphere, which are currently notable for their high quality, amid a more active market in Europe.

© Constantino Adrián

"This week, we finished selling the last of the Spanish onions stored in export chambers, where demand is very quiet, and prices are stagnating," stated Álvaro Adrián, Sales Director of the Valencian company Constantino Adrián.

"The quality of Spanish onions at the end of the season is no longer optimal, leading to more issues. As a result, despite being more costly, demand is now primarily directed toward new crop onions imported from the Southern Hemisphere, especially from Peru, Chile, and to a lesser extent, South Africa, which we have been selling since mid-February," he stated.

"These onions have a higher water content and generally excellent organoleptic qualities. We are strongly committed to the Campolindo variety from Peru, which is possibly the best onion on the market at this time of year, featuring a very attractive round shape and a great flavor with an ideal level of pungency. It is suitable for all types of consumption," Álvaro Adrián emphasized.

© Constantino Adrián

Constantino Adrián will begin selling onions from the 2026/2027 Spanish season, starting in May. "Despite early February storms bringing heavy rain and flooding in Andalusia, the crops have mostly recovered, and no setbacks are expected in the earliest growing regions of Murcia and Almeria. However, the widespread rain across Spain prevented some sowings in parts of Castile-La Mancha, leading to a short production gap expected in June," Adrián stated.

The Valencian grower and retailer points out that Spanish onions have been significantly displaced in the German market by a new, previously insignificant source: Turkey. "Turkish onion has taken a lot of share from us in Germany this last season because of its low prices and fairly acceptable quality. In fact, there is still availability at the moment; is it because a high percentage of German wholesalers are of Turkish origin? I'm not quite sure about that, but it seems that this 'new' source is here to stay and will be a major competitor in the future."

For more information:

Álvaro Adrián Ferrando

Constantino Adrián. S.L.

Pol. Ind "Els Olivarons".

C/ Holanda, 2. 46430 Sollana (Valencia)

Tel: +34 961 742 730

Mobile: +34 667412 020

Email: [email protected]

www.constantinoadrian.com