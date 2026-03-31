"Cooling quality has a direct impact on product quality"

With recent projects at German wholesalers Berger & Tolls and Karl Klees, Airclima is strengthening its international ambitions. The family-run refrigeration company has completed new refrigeration installations and insulation construction there, which, according to Airclima's Kiran Cluckers, demonstrates that distance is no obstacle. "We can operate without any issues five to six hundred kilometres from our base," Kiran Cluckers explains. "That is a conscious choice for us."

Airclima has been building refrigeration and freezing systems for a wide range of companies, particularly within the floriculture sector, since the late 1990s, but in recent years, the fresh produce share of its customer base has grown rapidly. "That now accounts for about a quarter of the company's turnover, and we still see significant potential there, especially as our systems are widely applicable within both the fresh produce sector and the broader food industry."

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Carlo Cuvelie, Matthias Cuvelie, and Kiran Cluckers

Over the years, the projects have increased in size, but the company's vision has remained unchanged. "We always choose reliable installations and do not compromise on quality, regardless of the project size. This consistent approach allows us to operate over greater distances without sacrificing reliability."

Düsseldorf

The recent German projects originated from the company's existing network. "Through customers in the flower sector, we heard that renovations and relocations were planned at traders in the Düsseldorf wholesale market," Kiran explains. "We then made contact to explore what we could offer in terms of refrigeration technology, which ultimately resulted in several orders."

Several refrigeration installations were realised, tailored to each customer's specific requirements. "We work with high-quality materials and ensure quiet and energy-efficient systems, without unnecessary oversizing," he explains. "We apply a clear standard and assess for each project which extensions are truly required. This also keeps the investment economically viable, because while quality is important, it must also remain affordable."

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Remote projects

In this way, the company aims to differentiate itself by executing projects remotely, but what sets them apart? "I believe the key to success lies in the combination of high-quality construction and a strong service organisation. We invest heavily in preparation and design, with a technical team that develops each project in detail. We also work with well-coordinated installation teams and experienced project managers."

"Even after delivery, we remain closely involved. Our service department handles maintenance, schedules servicing, and remotely monitors installations. This allows us to prevent almost all breakdowns and ensures that customers are not faced with unexpected issues."

Changing market

© AirclimaKiran notes that market demand is shifting. "In the past, companies often opted for the cheapest solution, but we are now seeing a change. Businesses have experienced that lower-cost installations more frequently lead to problems and are increasingly choosing reliability and performance. This trend is particularly visible in the fresh produce sector. The quality of cooling and humidity has a direct impact on product quality. Well-cooled products simply deliver higher returns, and that awareness is growing. We are pleased to support that development."

Interestingly, the German customers are also family businesses, just like Airclima itself. "You notice that similar values often apply: a long-term vision and a strong focus on quality. That creates a solid partnership."

So does this mean Airclima plans to expand further in Germany or even beyond? "Our primary focus is on further expansion in the Netherlands and Belgium. We still see many opportunities in both markets and want to strengthen our position there. At the same time, we remain active in Germany, where we have already completed several projects, including in and around Berlin. We intend to continue growing there as well. Distance is not a limitation for us, as long as we can guarantee our quality and service."

For more information:

Airclima

Veldkant 8 B

2550 Kontich, Belgium

Tel: +32 (0) 3 451 34 90

[email protected]

www.airclima.be