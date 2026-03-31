Photo report: Strong interest in Agro Duiveland’s new packing line

A demo day was held on Friday, 27 March at Agro Duiveland in Oosterland. Last summer, the old packing line was replaced with a new installation, which prompted Verbruggen Palletizing and its various partners to present the line to the public. In addition to Verbruggen's palletiser, demonstrations included Flikweert Vision's QualityGrader, Eqraft's Baxmatic, and Jongejans' dust extraction system. Van den Berge Techniek, responsible for the technical design, was also present with a stand.

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Rutger Verbruggen, Lars van der Beek and Ton van 't Hof of Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions.

Pieter Molendijk of Agro Duiveland looks back on the demo day with satisfaction. "The turnout exceeded our expectations, so we consider it a successful afternoon. We carried out two trial runs to demonstrate the entire line, and there was strong interest. It was also an enjoyable event, offering a good opportunity to speak with people from across the industry in a different setting."

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Adryan Gunst of Van den Berge Techniek, Jim Sijm of Sijm Agro and Pieter Molendijk of Agro Duiveland .

Rutger Verbruggen of Verbruggen Palletizing, the driving force behind the event, described the third edition of the demo day as a success beyond expectations, with nearly 140 visitors. "Whereas at Nieuwkerk the visitors mainly came from the potato trade, this edition at Agro Duiveland attracted a wide range of visitors from the (seed) potato, garlic, sprouts, and, of course, onion sectors."

"It is always uncertain how many people will attend such an event. Registrations usually increase significantly in the final days, but this time I had to call the caterer three times to increase the numbers. It is great to bring together so many people from the onion and potato sectors under one roof. Someone said to me: This is much better than a trade fair, because there the machines are only on display. Here, you can actually see them in operation. So a demo day like this clearly meets a need," says Rutger.

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Since its installation in June, 1.5 million bags have already been processed. "Since last June, the entire project has been completed, and everyone could see how compact and efficient the line is. With the combination of new machines and automatic quality sorting, three to four people can pack 25 tons per hour. When the machines started running, they immediately captured attention."

Will there be a fourth edition? "Absolutely," Rutger responds. "In addition to Agro Duiveland, we have recently organised demo days at BoWa and Nieuwkerk. We are now exploring the possibility of an open day in carrots, which may take place in Belgium."

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All out of onions: Mike de Koster with his son Levi of WDK Onions, Jaap D'Hont of Sorteerbedrijf D'Hont, Nico Overduin of Tuns bv, Peter van de Velde, and Mateusz Maćkowski of Global Onions.

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For more information:

Rutger Verbruggen

Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

+31 527 62 02 32

[email protected]

www.verbruggen-palletizing.com

Pieter Molendijk, Jan and Pieter van de Velde

Agro Duiveland

Maatje Harings Jobsweg 9a

4307 NL Oosterland

+31 (0) 6 570 825 11

[email protected]

www.agroduiveland.com