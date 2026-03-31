"If the war in the Middle East does not end soon, there may be impacts on the consumption and stocks of Greek apples"

Demand for Greek apples has remained quite satisfactory throughout the entire marketing season from autumn until now, despite the recent disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East, according to Mr. Nikos Ntovas, Director of Zagora Agricultural Cooperative, which markets its apples under the Zagorin brand. However, if the war is prolonged, consequences for the market are likely.

© Zagorin

Specifically, Mr. Ntovas states: "The Greek Government has already announced measures to regulate the market against the consequences and pressures created by the war events in the Middle East. Fuel prices usually act as a 'trigger' for changes in the market. In the case of apples in particular, the Middle East absorbs significant quantities of European apples. All the disruption that has been caused, if it does not end soon, may potentially bring negative effects both on stocks and on consumption. For the time being, apart from this specific event, the course of the 2025–2026 apple marketing season has been smooth so far. Especially for the Zagora Agricultural Cooperative, stocks have been decreasing at a fairly satisfactory pace, within the limits of the capacity to serve its commercial partners."

© Zagorin

"Domestic demand is already in place and, as mentioned, is satisfactory. Any positive changes until the end of the marketing season depend on tourist flows in the country; however, negative impacts may arise from the ongoing geopolitical unrest in the wider region," he adds.

Regarding the renewal of apple orchards in Zagora and the development of the current cultivation, the director of the Greek cooperative notes: "Every year, as expected, there are plots where plant capital is renewed. Despite the demographic constraints recorded each year in our region as well, this year's plantings are only slightly lower than last year and are moving at approximately the same levels as in previous years. As for the overall cultivation season, it is still too early for safe conclusions. The only established fact is that the past winter was milder than expected."

© Zagorin

Finally, Mr. Ntovas states that "the cooperative focuses its investment plan on infrastructure projects, product storage, modernization of existing facilities, as well as on actions that promote techniques associated with the goals of sustainable cultivation, with the main axis being the assurance of product quality and the medium-term reduction of management costs, which are shared among the producer-members of the Cooperative."

For more information:

Nikos Ntovas

Zagora Agricultural Cooperative

Tel: +30 242 602 2450, +30 242 602 2517

Email: [email protected]

https://zagorin.gr/