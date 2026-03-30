Indian table grape exports grow as new varieties gain ground

The table grape sector in India continues to expand its presence in international markets, supported by early-season production and the adoption of new varieties.

Production is concentrated in Maharashtra, where the tropical–subtropical climate supports harvests between January and April. This positions India as a supplier during periods of limited Northern Hemisphere availability. Export volumes are directed mainly to Europe, alongside the United Kingdom, Russia, Southeast Asia, and other markets.

The sector is dominated by seedless varieties, including Thompson Seedless, Sonaka, Sharad Seedless, Flame Seedless, and Crimson Seedless. In recent years, licensed varieties have been introduced to align with demand for higher-value fruit.

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Bloom Fresh has introduced commercial-scale production of varieties such as Sheegene 20, Sheegene 13, Sheegene 2, and Sheegene 21, marketed as Allison™, Timco™, Timpson™, and Ivory™. The company aims to expand the share of these varieties in both domestic and export markets.

Karen Smit-Lotriet said, "India is the most populous country in the world, and consumers prefer sweet and flavorful products. The country is replacing traditional white varieties while also increasing the presence of colored varieties." She added, "This season we are exporting our first volumes, with clients in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Southeast Asia."

Industry structure is based on small-scale growers working with exporters and pack houses under traceability and post-harvest standards. The average farm size is around 1 hectare. Infrastructure has developed, with the availability of packing facilities, water storage, and irrigation systems.

Polibio Moreno stated, "Today, it's possible to find modern, well-equipped facilities and packing houses. Many farms also have large water reservoirs and automated systems to ensure proper irrigation."

Logistics remain a constraint. Smit-Lotriet noted, "This has added between 10 and 15 additional days to transit times."

Despite these factors, India's location supports access to regional markets. The production window also allows alignment of early and late varieties within the same season.

The company has also introduced blueberries and plans to begin trials and plantings in the current year.

For more information:

Australian Horticulture Trade

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