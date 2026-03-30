U.S. growers vote on commissions as Alabama reports freeze damage

Producers in the United States are voting on the continuation of commodity commissions covering corn, peaches, and pecans in Georgia.

These commissions fund research, promotion, and education programmes and must be reaffirmed every three years. Continuation requires approval from two-thirds of participating growers. Ballots are distributed by mail to eligible producers, with signed return envelopes required for validation.

Voting timelines vary by commodity. Tobacco voting runs through March 30. Peaches and pecans are scheduled from April 1 through April 30, followed by corn from April 15 to May 15.

The outcome of the vote will determine the continuation of funding mechanisms supporting these sectors.

In Alabama, growers are assessing crop losses following recent freeze conditions. The state Department of Agriculture has advised specialty crop producers to report damage to their local USDA Farm Service Agency office.

Commissioner Rick Pate said, "We strongly encourage producers who experienced damage to contact their local FSA office and report those losses."

Reported losses may be used to support applications for federal disaster assistance.

The developments reflect ongoing administrative processes in Georgia alongside weather-related impacts affecting production in Alabama.

Source: AgInfo