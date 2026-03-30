Shipping fuel costs rise as Brent crude exceeds US$108 per barrel

CMA CGM has revised its Emergency Fuel Surcharge (EFS) effective March 27, 2026, citing higher fuel prices linked to geopolitical developments in the Near and Middle East.

The revision follows Advisory No. 6, which introduced the surcharge on March 16 as fuel prices increased and Brent crude exceeded US$108 per barrel. The updated surcharge applies from March 27 loading dates, reflecting continued pressure on marine fuel costs across trade lanes. The revised level has not been disclosed.

© CMA CGM

In addition to maritime costs, CMA CGM has introduced an Inland Emergency Fuel Surcharge (IEFS) effective March 23. This applies to inland transport across road, rail, and river, affecting container movement within supply chains.

Maersk has also increased its peak season surcharge across selected trade lanes and cargo segments. The adjustment reflects tighter vessel availability and higher demand for shipping capacity.

Maersk has introduced a flexitank removal service to improve equipment turnaround and release containers tied up at ports or in transit. The measure is aimed at maintaining operational continuity and equipment availability.

For businesses in India, the combined impact of fuel surcharges, peak season surcharges, and additional cost elements such as war risk and insurance premiums has increased total shipping costs.

Industry organisations, including FFFAI and FIEO, have called for oversight of surcharge practices. The Directorate General of Shipping has issued guidance on pricing, although implementation remains ongoing.

The adjustments indicate continued cost pressure across ocean and inland logistics, affecting container transport and supply chain operations.

Source: Maritime Gateway