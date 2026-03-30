European apple exports disrupted as stocks rise 12.5%

Apple exporters in Europe are facing logistical challenges in supplying the Gulf region, with longer transit times, rising freight costs, and supply chain disruptions affecting operations.

Market sources report that extended transit times are increasing overheads and raising the risk of quality loss. Some exporters are exploring alternative markets as conditions remain uncertain.

The situation comes alongside a well-supplied European market. As of February 2026, apple stocks in Poland reached 836,000 metric tons, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year, while Italy reported stocks of 1.1 million metric tons. Across 15 Northern Hemisphere producers monitored by the World Apple and Pear Association, total stocks increased by 12.5 per cent year-on-year.

© Mintec/Expana

Iran remains a major producer of apples and apple juice, and reduced exports from the country could present opportunities for other suppliers such as Turkey and Poland. However, Turkish sources report that increased demand has not materialised.

In the apple juice segment, processing volumes in Poland at the start of 2026 were reported below normal levels, with buyers purchasing smaller quantities. Prices for apple concentrate medium acid FCA Europe, origin Poland, stood at €1,600 per ton (US$1,728) on February 27, unchanged month-on-month and down 28.9 per cent year-on-year.

Sources indicate that apple juice supply requirements in the United States and Europe for the 2025/26 season have largely been met, with limited expectation of increased demand from the U.S. until early 2027.

Market participants in Turkey indicate a cautious approach to stock management, noting that "what will happen next season is uncertain".

Overall, the market reflects stable supply levels, lower processing activity, and uncertainty in export demand across key destinations.

Source: Mintec/Expana