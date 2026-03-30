Indian apple growers protest import duties as FTA quotas limit imports

Apple growers in India are mobilising for a nationwide strike on February 12, raising concerns over reduced import duties under trade agreements with the United States, New Zealand, and the European Union.

Farmer organisations in Himachal Pradesh have criticised the policy direction, warning that lower tariffs could increase exposure to imported apples. During meetings in Jubbal and Rohru, growers confirmed participation in the strike and planned mobilisation across production areas.

Rakesh Singha stated, "The impact of this policy will be very deep. American apple farming is backed by massive subsidies and corporate players like Walmart and Cargill. Our farmers do not get even a fraction of that support. This reduction in import duty will destroy apple orchards here. This storm has already reached our fields, and it will uproot everything."

Sanjay Chauhan added, "The trade deal between India and the United States has created serious controversy. Farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, more than 15 lakh families, will suffer massive losses."

Import duties have already been reduced from 50 per cent to 20 per cent for some origins. Harish Chauhan stated, "For apple farmers, duties have effectively been reduced by around 25 per cent. We have been sacrificed in this deal."

Apple cultivation supports 5 to 6 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh. Growers highlight lower subsidy levels, limited support, and lower productivity compared with competing origins.

At the same time, the government of Jammu and Kashmir stated that imports under the proposed India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will remain within a tariff-rate quota. Import volumes are set at 32,500 metric tons in the first year, increasing to 45,000 metric tons over six years. Imports beyond this quota will continue to attract full duties.

The government noted that New Zealand apple imports represent less than 2 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's production, accounting for 0.97 per cent in 2023–24 and 1.46 per cent in 2024–25. No formal study has been conducted on the direct impact of imports on local production, prices, or employment.

Production in Jammu and Kashmir increased from 20.40 lakh metric tons in 2022–23 to 21.10 lakh metric tons in 2024–25, while exports declined from 18.14 lakh metric tons to 13.34 lakh metric tons over the same period.

Government measures include expansion of high-density plantations, with 128 hectares added in the current financial year, and the establishment of 67 controlled atmosphere storage units with a capacity of 2.92 lakh metric tons. Additional infrastructure includes 26 reefer vans and 24 fruit and vegetable mandis, with 13 more under development.

Authorities stated that import policy decisions remain under the Union government, while regional efforts continue to focus on productivity, post-harvest management, and market access.

Sources: The News Mill, Kashmir Life