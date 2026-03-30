The Moldovan walnut industry is developing its orchards and post-harvest structure, says Oleg Tirsina, President of the Walnuts Association of Moldova: "Moldova is strengthening its position as a reliable supplier of high-quality walnut kernels to the European market, supported by a growing base of modern orchards, improved post-harvest infrastructure and increasing demand for premium products. Our rank among the world's important walnut exporters speaks for itself, placing in recent years between the top 5 and top 15 globally, depending on the season and product category. In 2024, Moldova ranked 11th worldwide by total walnut export value and 9th in walnut kernel exports."

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Most of the walnuts that Moldova exports, are shipped to European markets, Tirsina states. "With around 25,000 hectares of orchards, Moldova supplies walnuts to more than 30 destinations, mainly across Europe. Over 80% of total exports are directed to the European countries, with key markets including Romania, France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This strong orientation towards the EU market provides access to a stable and high-value customer base, while supporting alignment with European quality and food safety standards."

The Moldovan walnuts themselves are also increasing in quality, with more popular varieties as well, says Tirsina: "The sector is shifting towards higher-value production, with a growing share of output coming from internationally recognized varieties such as Chandler, Fernor and Lara. As modern orchards enter full production, the offer becomes more consistent, with improved uniformity and quality that better matches buyer expectations. The share of high-quality, internationally recognized varieties is increasing every year. Moldova is clearly moving towards the premium segment, supported by new orchards entering full production."

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"Fresh walnuts represent an emerging segment with strong growth potential. While still at an early stage in Moldova, this niche is already present on Western European markets and could open new export opportunities in the coming years," Tirsina added.

Pomul Regal is a walnut-growing company founded in 2010 by a new generation of producers. The company manages around 165 hectares of walnut orchards and has progressively expanded its export activities:

"We currently have around 165 hectares of walnut orchards, which are gradually entering full production. While initially we focused mainly on the local market and regional sales, exports have now become a strategic component of our business," says Alexandru Tipa, Development Director of Pomul Regal. "We mainly export to EU markets, with a focus on Spain, Romania and other Western European countries, where demand for high-quality walnut kernels is growing. We have the potential to export 1,000–1,500 tons of in-shell walnuts annually, with volumes expected to grow as we expand our partnerships."

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According to Tipa, the walnut grower has recently made quite a few investments to enhance its operations. "Our company has invested in modern post-harvest infrastructure and advanced AI-powered sorting technologies, allowing us to control the entire value chain from orchard to final packaging, and ensure consistent quality and full traceability, increasingly important requirements for international buyers."

"Across the sector, similar investments are becoming more common, with producers upgrading post-harvest processes and adopting improved sorting, packaging and traceability practices in line with buyer expectations. This shift allows Moldovan exporters to offer more consistent quality, better product standardization and improved reliability in supply," Tirsina states. "Moldova's geographical proximity to European markets remains a key competitive advantage, enabling shorter delivery times and more flexible logistics compared to overseas suppliers," Tipa concludes.

For more information:

Oleg Tirsina

Walnut Growers Association of Moldova

Tel: +373 693 58 996

[email protected]