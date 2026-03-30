A number of vegetables are currently in short supply on the Moroccan market, due to normal factors such as seasonality, but also because of adverse weather conditions that have caused crop losses in several regions. Among the products in short supply are early vegetables, potatoes, and onions.

The shortage of onions, particularly yellow varieties, is typical at this time of year, according to Omar Guissi, a trader at the Casablanca wholesale market and an importer of fresh produce. However, the shortage is more acute this year and the period of scarcity is lasting longer, he says.

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The trader explains, "The adverse weather has affected the Tamehdit region and the Fes and Meknes basins in general, which are major sources of onions for the local Moroccan market. We are therefore seeing a prolonged shortage and lower volumes than usual. Traders and consumers are using other varieties as a workaround, but imports are the most effective solution."

Guissi adds that the market need is largely being fulfilled by Dutch onions. "Onion imports from the Netherlands are a yearly business. This year, however, Morocco imported much more onions from the Netherlands than usual, which can be attributed to the shortage and also to the favorable prices of Dutch onions this year."

"We will continue to import Dutch onions later than usual this season. Typically, the shortage period in Morocco lasts from January to March, but indicators for local production still point to a shortfall, so we will need to continue importing," Guissi concludes.

For more information:

Omar Elguissi

Terre et Délices

Email: [email protected]