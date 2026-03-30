Superfresh Growers extends EFI Certification across cherry operations

Superfresh Growers® announced a major expansion of its Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certification, building on its already significant certified apple and pear acreage and now covering the majority of the company's cherry acreage as it enters the 2026 season. Additional apple, pear, blueberry and cherry acreage is scheduled for certification over the next two years, extending EFI standards across the company's full range of operations. The expansion reflects a multi-year commitment to making EFI the operating standard across Superfresh Growers' farms and production facilities, with a particular emphasis on apples and blueberries in the next phase.

© Domex Superfresh Growers

"We've always tried to support the well-being of teams across the company and run strong operations, but EFI gives us a structure to keep improving and a way to measure if we're actually getting better," said Derek Tweedy, Vice President of Operations. "It helps us listen to our teams, identify issues earlier, and make practical changes that improve safety, culture, and day-to-day work. When our teams are engaged and feel heard, the whole operation runs better."

Superfresh Growers was among the early adopters of EFI when the program first launched and has continued expanding its participation as the program has grown. Through EFI training, the company has implemented a number of employee-led improvements across both orchard and warehouse operations.

The EFI process encourages communication and problem-solving across all levels of the organization, creating a culture where employees feel ownership and responsibility in improving their workplace. "EFI has changed the 'that's how we do it' mentality to an 'I have the power to make change' mentality," said Melissa Gomez, HR Generalist and EFI Coordinator. "The biggest change we've seen is the level of ownership from our teams. Employees are speaking up, identifying issues and helping solve problems. That level of engagement is what makes this program successful."

© Domex Superfresh Growers

For Superfresh Growers, EFI has become more than a certification program. It has helped the company build leadership teams across its orchards and production facilities, create more opportunities for employee involvement in decision-making, and support continued growth across the operation.

"One of the biggest changes for us before and after EFI has been the leadership teams," added Tweedy. "We already had a lot of good practices in place, but building leadership teams across our orchards and warehouses has helped us make faster, smarter decisions, involve employees more in improving our operations and support our growth as a company. It's made a real difference in how we operate and how we plan for the future."

© Domex Superfresh Growers

Superfresh Growers will continue expanding EFI certification across its operations as part of its long-term commitment to ethical labor, safe working environments and continuous improvement across its farms and warehouses.

For more information:

Catherine Gipe-Stewart

Superfresh Growers

Tel: +1 (509) 966-1814

[email protected]

www.superfreshgrowers.com