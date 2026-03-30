Asparagus prices fall 5% to €18.17/kg

Fruit price movements showed a mixed trend this week, with several apple and pear varieties recording increases, while others declined, according to the latest wholesale data.

In the apple category, Bramley's seedling averaged €1.29/kg, up from €1.21/kg, an increase of €0.08 or 7%. Cox's orange group rose to €1.29/kg from €1.13/kg, marking the largest gain among apples at €0.16 or 14%. Braeburn also increased to €1.26/kg from €1.15/kg, up €0.11 or 10%, while Gala edged higher to €1.30/kg from €1.26/kg, a 3% rise.

By contrast, Egremont Russet recorded a sharp decline, with average prices falling to €1.84/kg from €2.30/kg, a drop of €0.46 or -20%. Other late-season apples also weakened, decreasing to €1.05/kg from €1.36/kg, down €0.31 or -23%. Mid-season apples were reported at €1.20/kg, with no comparison available.

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In pears, Conference increased to €1.25/kg from €1.13/kg, up €0.12 or 11%. Doyenne du Comice showed a stronger rise, reaching €1.10/kg from €0.90/kg, an increase of €0.20 or 22%.

Among soft fruit, strawberries were recorded at €3.60/kg, with prices ranging between €3.20/kg and €4.00/kg. No week-on-week comparison was provided.

In vegetables, asparagus declined to €18.17/kg from €19.14/kg, a decrease of €0.97 or -5%, with a wide price range between €10.00/kg and €24.00/kg.

Overall, the market reflected upward movement in several apple and pear categories, offset by declines in specific apple varieties and asparagus, indicating variable supply and demand conditions across categories.

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