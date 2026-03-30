Canada fines blueberry processor for mislabelled origin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has fined Oxford Frozen Foods $10,000 (US$7,400) for mislabelling blueberries as Canadian origin in Canada.

The penalty forms part of a broader enforcement action, with five businesses fined a total of $47,000 (US$34,800) since April 2025 for inaccurate or misleading country-of-origin claims. The CFIA stated that the action followed inspections and responses to complaints related to labelling, advertising, and signage.

"Canadians have been clear that they want to support Canadian businesses and buy Canadian products. Consumers deserve origin labels they can trust so they can make informed choices," the agency said.

Oxford Frozen Foods operates processing facilities in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, as well as in the United States. The company processes blueberries, carrots, and other products across its sites, including operations in Maine.

The CFIA confirmed that the fine was issued in September but did not provide further details on the specific circumstances leading to the violation. The agency stated that it is addressing concerns regarding inaccurate origin claims in the food sector.

Additional penalties were issued to businesses in Etobicoke, Calgary, and Edmonton, as well as a Loblaw-owned Real Canadian Superstore. Products cited included banana bread, ghee, broccoli slaw, and cheese.

The enforcement activity follows increased consumer focus on local sourcing. In February 2025, the Nova Scotia government introduced a $300,000 (US$222,000) pilot programme to support the identification of local products.

The CFIA also provides guidance to help consumers identify product origin.

Source: CBC News