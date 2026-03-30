New Zealand apple season starts strongly with Jazz and Envy sales

T&G Global's premium branded apples portfolio has started 2026 strongly, with solid sales for Northern Hemisphere fruit across domestic and export markets, and an excellent crop of great-tasting Aotearoa New Zealand fruit being harvested and exported to key international markets.

With the New Zealand JAZZ™ apple harvest nearing completion, the first of T&G's New Zealand ENVY™ apples are now being picked in Tairāwhiti Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, and Nelson.

T&G Chief Operating Officer Apples, Shane Kingston, said favourable weather across the growing season has supported the development of a high-quality crop of T&G's premium JAZZ and ENVY apples, perfectly timed to meet customer and consumer demand in Asia and North America.

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"Growing conditions through the season have been positive, with hot sunny days and cool nights. This has helped colour and brix develop exceptionally well, resulting in sweet, crisp fruit and one of the best premium branded crops we've seen in recent years," says Shane.

"The JAZZ harvest started in early March, with the first shipment departing late last week from Nelson Port, bound for China. And for New Zealanders, this much-loved brand is already available nationwide in supermarkets and retail outlets.

"Our ENVY harvest is expected to conclude by mid-April, and while it's a dynamic geopolitical environment, we've secured vessels and containers to ensure we can deliver our fruit early to market, seamlessly transitioning to our Aotearoa New Zealand-grown crop and helping maximise grower returns.

"Over the last five months, we've been selling our Northern Hemisphere-grown ENVY apples across Asia and North America, and the fruit has performed solidly in all key markets. This has set the market up strongly for the arrival of our Aotearoa New Zealand fruit in the coming months.

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"In Asia, sales of our premium ENVY brand are performing strongly, in both value and volume, and in North America, ENVY continues to experience year-on-year growth," says Shane.

The positive start to the 2026 season builds on a strong 2025 performance for T&G and its grower network.

Last year, T&G delivered total returns of $172 million to its network of independent Aotearoa New Zealand growers; an increase of $34 million, or 25%, on the previous season. ENVY apple returns improved by $0.70 per average tray carton equivalent (TCE), while JAZZ apple returns rose by $4.24 per average TCE.

"Delivering strong value and returns for our growers remains a key priority," Shane commented.

"We're pleased with the uplift achieved in 2025 and are focused on continuing that momentum into the 2026 season."

© T&G GlobalFor more information:

Michaela Nel

T&G Global

Tel: +64 2140 4857

Email: [email protected]

www.tandg.global