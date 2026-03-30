Florida watermelon season will kick off with limited volumes this week

Harvest of the earliest watermelon varieties in Florida is scheduled to start this week. "According to early reads, the initial volume is very limited as a result of freezes during the early part of the growing season," says Adam Chernow with Schmieding Produce. The company brings in watermelons from Mexico, but also has growing operations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North & South Caroline, Arizona, Indiana, Arkansas, Maryland, and Delaware.

Protecting the crop

When the freeze hit, plants had been in the ground for just a few weeks. "They were still very small at that point and had just started to show some growth," Chernow shared. With freezing temperatures in the weather forecast, the company knew they would lose the crop if nothing was done to protect them. "We Styrofoam cupped every plant and burned hay to help warm the plants as much as we could." It was a very labor-intensive exercise as it involved hundreds of people to get the job done.

However, the results are very favorable. "Overall, we did much better than expected," Chernow commented. "Our growers and field teams did an amazing job as only limited replanting was required." As a result, Schmieding is expecting normal watermelon volumes on their Florida crop. "However, it is hard to comment on expected industry wide watermelon volumes in Florida as some growers lost a significant share of their crop."

© Schmieding Produce

Left: Styrofoam cups were put around watermelon plants to protect them from the freeze. Right: the fruit is developing nicely.

Retail promotions

Schmieding anticipates starting harvest between April 15 and 20, but this could even be a few days later, depending on the weather. Despite the lower volume, retailers will promote the crop, and processors will cut volumes to fill promotions. Expectations are for demand to be strong as watermelons offer great volume for money. "They offer the best volume per pound at a great cost, which should continue to maintain interest. Let's hope the weather will cooperate and support a great season as we are ready for it."

© Schmieding Produce

"Our Florida farm is coming along very nicely. Small fruit is starting to develop and there is abundant cover to keep them safe and sound. This is usually an indication that we are about 30 days from harvest."

For more information:

Adam Chernow

Schmieding Produce

Tel: (+1) 479-725-6157

[email protected]

www.schmieding.com