“When pressure on tomatoes from the Balkans increases, you invest in quality and more specialized products”

The commercial course of the Greek winter hydroponic tomato is described as satisfactory by Mr. Mattheos Antonakis, Technical Director of Sintagi Green Progress, based in Ierapetra, Crete. "This season was overall satisfactory, but it was characterized by significant fluctuations in both prices and demand. There were periods with very good returns, but also phases of pressure due to imports. The main difficulty factors were the increased energy cost and the general market instability. These lead us to more targeted hybrid selections, better production planning, and a continuous effort to reduce costs."

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The continuation of production, until the next winter cycle, will be more relaxed due to increased competition from the Balkans: "Our commercial plan is clearly focused on winter and early production, where Greek tomatoes maintain a strong advantage. The goal is to supply products during periods of reduced availability and at better prices. Of course, competition from the Balkans is intense, mainly in spring and summer, due to lower production costs. We respond by investing in quality, consistency of supply, and more specialized products that do not compete solely on price."

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Mr. Mattheos Antonakis, Technical Director of Sintagi Green Progress

"The selection of hybrids is based on strict criteria: resistance to diseases, production stability, and commercial characteristics such as firmness and shelf life. We mainly work with plum-type hybrids and beef varieties, depending on the target market. At the cultivation level, we apply hydroponics using coconut coir or rockwool, with a single-line system and double stem, in order to maximize yield per square meter. Nutrition is carried out with fully controlled fertigation (EC/pH), while irrigation is divided into zones for better management and uniformity," explains the Technical Director of the Greek company regarding their working method.

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In addition to its privately owned greenhouse facilities, Sintagi Green Progress is also active in the design and support of modern hydroponic greenhouse units, as well as in the trade of specialized growing substrates and nutrition and crop protection products. "Our immediate plans include strengthening our presence abroad, with emphasis on markets such as the Balkans, Cyprus, and Egypt. At the same time, we are investing in the development of new substrate products, as well as participation in modern, high-tech hydroponic projects. Our goal is to evolve into a comprehensive partner for the producer, offering not only products, but also technical guidance and value-added solutions," Mr. Antonakis emphasizes.

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For more information:

Mattheos Antonakis

Sintagi Green Progress

Tel: +30 284 204 1190

Email: [email protected]