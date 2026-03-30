U.S. proposes new kiwifruit size and packaging standards

The United States Department of Agriculture has proposed changes to handling requirements for kiwifruit grown in the United States, as well as for imported products, with the aim of updating size and packaging standards.

According to the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service, the proposal seeks to align current regulations with industry practices, allowing more flexibility for producers and distributors while maintaining product quality.

One element of the proposal is the adjustment of minimum size requirements. The changes aim to expand the range of fruit that can be marketed without affecting quality standards. Packaging requirements would also be updated to reflect current logistics and commercial conditions, supporting supply chain efficiency.

Under U.S. federal law, any revisions to domestic marketing orders must also apply to imported products. As a result, the proposed changes would extend to kiwifruit entering the U.S. market, ensuring that imported fruit meets the same standards.

The proposal was recommended by the Kiwifruit Administrative Committee, which includes industry representatives. The changes are intended to streamline inspection and certification procedures and reduce operational requirements while maintaining compliance.

The USDA has opened a public consultation period, allowing stakeholders to submit feedback before the rule is finalised. Submissions will be reviewed to assess potential impacts on the agricultural sector and product availability for consumers.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure marketing orders remain aligned with industry practices and support competitiveness in international markets.

Source: FruitToday