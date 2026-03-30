Two Yubari melons from the new harvest were sold for three million yen (US$20,000) at an auction in Hokkaido, Japan. The melons were purchased by Hokuyupack Co.

The company, which operates in fruit and vegetable packaging and sales, acquired the melons for use in a free tasting event in the city of Yubari.

Yubari melons are positioned in the premium segment due to their sweet taste, orange flesh, and uniform spherical shape. They are commonly used as gifts in Japan.

Price levels for Yubari melons vary by season. In the previous year, two melons were sold for 2.7 million yen (US$18,000). In 2019, two fruits reached a price of five million yen (US$33,000).

Source: Turkmenportal