"The key issue is referencing"

Last week, 35 quality managers, members of the quality club of Peaches and Apricots of France, visited a Lidl distribution center. Their aim was to take stock of the developments as well as the expectations of distributors in order to prepare for the next marketing year.

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Field visits organized each year

Every year, the quality club of Peaches and Apricots of France, which brings together quality managers from companies in the sector, organizes field visits, alternating between manufacturers and supermarket chains. "It is an annual event where quality managers spend the day together, discussing their practices, difficulties, and feedback," explains Raphaël Martinez, director of the producers' association. This year, the club visited Lidl's fruit and vegetable centralization center in Beaucaire. "The managers were able to see how an ultra-modern logistics base works, and took part in an exclusive visit that taught them a great deal about the expectations, constraints, and workings of the supply chain: product reception, quality control, and dispatch to regional bases in just a few hours. The discussions highlighted key operational issues, such as traceability and the importance of complying with packaging requirements," explains Raphaël Martinez.

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Meeting requirements to avoid delisting

In addition to the visit, the discussions addressed the problems associated with the increasingly stringent demands made by retailers, in terms of specifications, packaging, CSR, hygiene practices at the packing station, and the development of standards, such as the Ecoresponsible Orchard label. This meeting is also a time for comparative analysis of the expectations of distributors, whose demands are not only intensifying but also very different from one brand to another.

"At the start of each campaign, we carry out a form of update on these quality aspects. The challenge now is to rationalize these changes, which generate high costs for operators. The question of referencing remains central. It would be regrettable if certain producers were excluded because they are unable to meet distributors' expectations. Our role is to support them to avoid any delisting," according to Raphaël Martinez and Muriel Millan, technical manager of Peaches and Apricots of France.

For more information:

Raphaël Martinez

AOP Pêches et Abricots de France

Phone: +33 (0) 6 09 98 38 09

[email protected]