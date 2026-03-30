Avocado prices rise while South African Flash Gala apples arrive on the market

This week, the overall fruit market remained stable, with most fruit prices flat or slightly declining. However, avocado prices have risen sharply over the past two weeks.

Regarding imported apples, New Zealand apple prices have remained largely stable, with the upcoming Qingming Festival not yet providing a noticeable boost in demand. Meanwhile, South African Flash Gala apples have started to arrive on the market.



Left: South African Flash Gala apples; Right: Australian grapes (premium batch)

Imported grape prices have remained relatively stable recently. Indian green finger grapes are currently selling for around ¥200 (US$1.40) per box, an increase of about 10% compared with previous years, mainly due to limited arrivals. Peruvian Sweet Globe grapes show a wide price range depending on brand and batch, with the most common price around ¥270 (US$1.90) per box. Chilean Sweet Globe grapes are priced at approximately ¥230 (US$1.60) per box.

According to traders dealing in imported grapes, prices are unlikely to decline significantly in the short term, mainly due to low arrival volumes. No large shipments are expected to arrive at the port in the near term, with the earliest vessels scheduled to arrive this weekend. Traders noted that overall grape supply this season is relatively limited, restricting room for price reductions and contributing to slower sales. Although the proportion of high-quality fruit among arrivals is relatively low, these grapes remain popular and command premium prices. For example, Australian grapes are priced at approximately ¥280 (US$2.00) per 9 kg package and ¥240 (US$1.70) per 4.5 kg package for premium batches, equivalent to about a 70% higher price per kilogram. Despite limited availability, they continue to sell well.

Indian green grapes (left) and Chilean green grapes (right)

Among imported plums, Chilean Sweet Mary plums are currently the most popular variety, selling for about ¥210 (US$1.50) per 9 kg plastic crate. Both arrivals and sales are strong. It is understood that the quality and taste of Sweet Mary plums this season are good; however, prices are about 20% lower than in previous years due to the overall economic environment. In terms of size, medium-sized fruit, such as size #56, is the most popular.

Plum prices have remained relatively stable. Traders noted that although prices have been lower this year, the earlier harvest and extended sales period have helped support overall seasonal price levels.



Left: Chilean Sweet Mary; Right: Peruvian avocados

The avocado market is currently dominated by Peruvian fruit. Recent arrivals have shown improved quality, particularly in terms of skin condition. The price of #22 cartons has increased from approximately ¥90 (US$0.60) per box two weeks ago to around ¥130 (US$0.90) per box at present.

Regarding Yunnan blueberries, current arrival volumes, quality, and prices are relatively stable, and sales are steady. Blueberries sized 15mm+ are priced at approximately ¥65–85 (US$0.45–0.60) per box, while 18mm+ fruit is priced at around ¥85–100 (US$0.60–0.70) per box, with some premium batches exceeding ¥100 (US$0.70) per box. Traders noted that the sharp price drop in early March was mainly due to unfavorable weather conditions in production areas affecting quality, combined with temporary supply congestion. Over the past two weeks, weather conditions have improved, product quality has recovered, and supply pressure has eased. As a result, prices have rebounded and stabilized, and sales have followed suit.