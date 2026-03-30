Anecoop celebrated its 50th anniversary

Anecoop, Spain's leading agri-food cooperative specializing in fruit and vegetable marketing, celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Palau de Les Arts Reina Sofía Auditorium in the City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia. During an emotional ceremony, president Alejandro Monzón and general manager Joan Mir emphasized that "we are celebrating half a century of history and shared values, of union, of collective effort and of a deep commitment to agriculture, to the land and to people."

© ANECOOP S.COOP.

Over 850 guests gathered to celebrate the cooperative's fifty years of history at an event that mainly served as a recognition and thank-you to everyone who contributed to Anecoop's success since its founding in 1975, reinforcing its status as an international leader among agri-food cooperatives. Attendees included founders, current and former Governing Council members, partner organizations, growers, professional teams from the Anecoop Group, suppliers, collaborators, and organizations and institutions from the agri-food, scientific, and academic sectors, as well as the media.

Alejandro Monzón, President of Anecoop, expressed his gratitude by saying, "Thank you for believing in this project. Thank you for trusting in the strength of the cooperative movement." Looking ahead, he stated: "Today, we are still building together what others will carry on in the future. It is unity that multiplies, protects, promotes, and secures the future. Because when Anecoop advances, an entire sector and its people, our very purpose, also move forward."

Joan Mir, Anecoop's managing director, reflected on the company's 50-year history, describing it as "adaptable, internationalized, diversified, innovative, and resilient." He concluded by highlighting one of the industry's biggest challenges: the generational handover. Addressing the younger generation, he said, "You hold the responsibility to nurture the next generations. We rely on your energy, creativity, talent, and transformative ability. You are the future, and our history is in your hands."

© ANECOOP S.COOP.

Since its founding in 1975, Anecoop has continued to grow. It offers a consistent selection in terms of volume, range, and calendar, and it is present in 74 countries with a portfolio of over 90 products: citrus fruits, seasonal fruits – summer and autumn –, exotic fruits, greenhouse and open-field vegetables, as well as juices, canned vegetables, flowers, pre-prepared convenience products, and wines.

It currently manages and promotes the production of 61 cooperatives, along with fruit, vegetable, and wine companies. It represents over 20,000 Spanish growers cultivating more than 61,000 hectares across 13 provinces, including Valencia, Castellón, Alicante, Murcia, Almeria, Cadiz, Seville, Huelva, Ciudad Real, Segovia, Valladolid, Navarra, and Lleida. The organization has a structure that includes five delegations in Spain, twelve subsidiaries in eight countries, and two logistics platforms.

For more information:

Anecoop

www.anecoop.com