"Stone fruit season starts slowly as demand for overseas top fruit also lags"

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"In the first phase of the season, demand for overseas stone fruit was slow to develop, despite South African product arriving early on the European market. Only later in the season, towards this month, did consumption of nectarines and plums gradually pick up," says Daniela Aguirre of Fruit Freshi.

"The nectarine harvest started with challenges in fruit size; December saw relatively high volumes of smaller sizes, but in recent weeks, we have seen a better balance towards medium sizes. Rain and hail affected quality at times, and the end of the season was also more difficult as a result. Peaches were scarce this year, but demand has clearly increased in recent weeks."

Difficult sales in early stone fruit season

"Expectations were initially positive, partly because other origins were wrapping up their campaigns. In practice, however, interest in nectarines remained limited in the first weeks. Consumption was noticeably lower, with the market mainly focused on other product groups such as berries and grapes. In addition, export volumes were higher than in the previous season. Combined with inconsistent quality, this created additional pressure on the market and made early-season sales difficult," Daniela said.

"Within the top fruit category, consumption is also lagging. In top fruit, we see that demand remains under pressure. Although import volumes are relatively conservative, demand is still behind. This is partly because there are still ample stocks of Conference pears available in Europe, but also because consumers have become more price-sensitive due to the rising cost of living. However, demand for overseas pears is expected to increase in the coming weeks, as European stocks continue to decline and the market creates more room for imported product."

According to Daniela, there are therefore no real strong sellers within the top and stone fruit range. "Consumption of both stone fruit and top fruit remains limited and cautious for now. Top fruit, such as pears and apples, is selling steadily but cautiously, while stone fruit, such as nectarines and plums, only gained momentum later in the season. The market is now mainly watching how the season develops."

Operational disruptions in the Cape Town terminals

South African fruit logistics have also faced significant challenges this season. "The sector has experienced serious operational disruptions at the Cape Town terminals, resulting in multiple vessels arriving at the same time. This caused delays and congestion in handling, meaning the fruit did not always reach the European market at the scheduled time."

Asked whether the situation in the Middle East will put further pressure on the European market, the fruit importer replied, "We were asked by apple exporters whether we would take additional volumes, but at the moment we do not see any significant increase in supply towards Europe. Nevertheless, the Middle East remains a major concern: if the situation there does not improve, it could place additional pressure on the European market."

Trends, varieties, and brands

"In top fruit, particularly from South Africa, a shift towards flavoured varieties began five to seven years ago. These varieties have now become standard on the European market," Daniela says. "In apples, there is a move towards more branded varieties, with Pink Lady being a prominent example. Most consumers appear to prefer sweet and firm, crisp apples. Younger consumers in particular seem highly responsive to branded apple varieties."

With the festive season approaching, there are opportunities, according to the importer. "For sales towards Easter, opportunities lie mainly with pears. Pears perform well in Easter promotions due to their fresh taste and versatility in festive dishes. With the right positioning, pears can therefore respond well to holiday demand."

For more information:

Daniela Aguirre

Fruit Freshi

Rithmeesterpark 14

4838 GZ Breda

Tel: +31 85 238 58 97

[email protected]

www.fruitfreshi.com