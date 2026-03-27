There are high hopes that the upcoming Turkish cherry season will be a significant improvement on the previous one, which was a devastating one, says Mert Özçelik of Turkish fruit exporter Ana Fruit: "Looking at this year's upcoming cherry season, the signs have been positive, so far. The stage of cultivation is going well, compared to the difficult times we had in the previous year. In 2025, we encountered frost all over Turkiye, severely compromising the harvest of several different fruits. Thankfully, the weather seems to be much more stable this year. As such, we expect good volumes for the cherry harvest this season."

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The Turkish exporter has invested in more sorting and packing capabilities, meaning they can now handle twice as many cherries as before, Özçelik explains. "Ana Fruit's acreage has remained stable, as there have been no changes either in terms of growth or reduction. We did invest in our sorting and packing capacity recently, as we've purchased a new cherry sorting machine. With this in mind, we plan to sort twice the amount of cherries compared to what we've done in the last few years."

Overall, Özçelik is confident that they're heading towards a much more positive cherry season this year: "Thankfully, we've not encountered any major issues or problems for the upcoming cherry season, so far. Now there's no guarantee it'll be completely smooth sailing up until the harvest, but we're ready to face anything coming our way. Thanks to our preparations, we expect a huge crop for the upcoming season, with great quality. To capitalize on this, our goal for the upcoming season is to increase and widen the volumes of our cherry exports," he concludes.

For more information:

Mert Özçelik

Ana Fruit

Tel: +90 54 21 20 07 32

[email protected]

www.anafruit.com.tr