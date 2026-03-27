Italy fresh-cut supplier builds logistics around reusable packaging

Italian fresh-cut supplier Almeda has structured its logistics model around reusable transport packaging from the outset, working in partnership with Tosca to manage packaging across its supply chain.

Operating in the fresh-cut segment, where products are perishable, and logistics timelines are tight, the company opted not to rely on single-use packaging. Instead, it implemented a reusable system from the beginning, focusing on operational reliability and consistency in handling and distribution.

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"The quality of service makes the difference. Tosca's reliability and close customer support allow us to focus fully on our core business, with the confidence that our logistics packaging is managed efficiently and sustainably," said Edoardo Leone, Owner and CEO, Almeda.

The company uses reusable plastic crates within a pooling model covering production, storage, and distribution. The system is managed by Tosca, including asset availability, collection, and rotation. Crates are cleaned and reissued within the cycle to maintain hygiene and compliance.

This approach removes the need to source and dispose of single-use materials, reducing variability in packaging availability and simplifying operations. According to Marco Mangano, Sales Manager - Retail at Tosca, "By integrating reusable packaging into a managed pooling system, we remove friction from our customers' operations. The result is greater efficiency, consistent product flow, and a more reliable supply chain that supports both performance and growth."

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The model also aligns with regulatory developments. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is introducing stricter requirements on packaging use, and reusable systems are being considered as one way to address these changes.

From an operational perspective, packaging flows are standardised, supporting predictable handling and reducing disruptions. The reuse cycle also lowers material consumption and packaging waste as part of routine operations rather than through separate initiatives.

Gianpaolo Mezzanotte, Managing Director for Italy, France, and Spain at Tosca, said, "Almeda's approach offers a compelling model for the sector. By committing to reusable packaging from the outset, they have embedded both efficiency and sustainability into a single operating model."

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As the fresh-cut sector continues to develop with shorter lead times and increased product ranges, Almeda's system is positioned to support ongoing operational requirements through a reusable packaging model integrated into daily logistics.

© ToscaFor more information:

Hannah Hambleton

TOSCA Ltd

E-mail: [email protected]

www.toscaltd.com