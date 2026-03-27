Long-term partnership for HX AGF high-tech greenhouse projects across China

Bom Group and HX Agriculture have signed a long-term cooperation agreement for the construction of multiple HX AGF greenhouses across China. The projects aim to be a step forward in the modernization of Chinese horticulture and are expected to provide a major boost to lettuce production nationwide.

HX Agriculture has a proven track record in China with large-scale, technologically advanced horticultural projects and is widely regarded as a respected and reliable player in the sector. The partnership with Bom Group, therefore, combines international high-tech greenhouse expertise with strong local market knowledge and execution capabilities.

The HX AGF greenhouses will be fully modern and highly automated, incorporating the latest technologies in climate control, water management, cultivation systems, and data-driven automation. By integrating design, engineering, construction, and crop optimization into a single comprehensive approach, the project delivers a total solution focused on maximum efficiency, sustainability, and production reliability.

According to Simon Lin, CEO of HX Agriculture, there was an immediate connection between both organizations: "From our very first meetings, the collaboration felt natural. We have been in discussions for quite some time, but what really sets Bom Group apart is how they combine proven Dutch technology with local production in China. Offering a comprehensive solution that combines financing, technology, construction, and operational management is key to the sector's continued development, and this partnership enables us to achieve that in practice."

Ruben Kalkman, of Bom Group, adds: "There was an instant connection between our teams. We share the same ambition to raise the standard of greenhouse cultivation in China. Our flexible approach and ability to translate Dutch high-tech solutions into locally produced systems made the difference and fit perfectly with HX's vision."

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A key focus of the project is applying proven Dutch horticultural technology in China to make a real difference in quality, reliability, and return on investment. At the same time, local production and implementation are fully leveraged to ensure scalability, cost efficiency, and strong local integration.

The design of the HX AGF greenhouses required a high level of technical ingenuity and intensive engineering. The combination of advanced automation, optimized climate strategies, and scalable construction systems demanded the utmost from the engineering teams. Bom Group fully stands behind the chosen design, which focuses on maximum output, efficiency, and operational continuity, with the clear goal of achieving top yields under varying climatic conditions across China.

Within the project, VH Systems plays a critical role as a specialist in automatic lettuce systems. VH Systems is responsible for the fully automated lettuce cultivation system, where plants move through the greenhouse entirely automatically without human intervention. The system continuously ensures optimal plant spacing, uniform growth, and maximum utilization of the available space, forming the heart of production capacity within the HX AGF greenhouses.

Roeland van Dijk, who has been closely involved in the project from the start, explains: "Working closely with the HX team and the architect, we reviewed, optimized, and reworked every scenario. VH Systems has extensive experience with automated lettuce systems, and we are excited to apply our knowledge fully here. The result is a system that is efficient, reliable, and fully integrated, exactly what these greenhouses need. I'm very proud of what the team has achieved and look forward to seeing the system in action."

Johan van Geest, CEO of Bom Group, adds: "We are fully focused on bringing Dutch technology to China to make a real difference in efficiency, sustainability, and product quality. At the same time, we maximize the strength of local production and partnerships in China. This combination makes the project so strong. We have been working intensively behind the scenes for some time and are extremely proud to officially announce this long-term collaboration."

The projects are being realized together with trusted Atrium Agri Partners of Bom Group, including VH Systems and PB Tec, under the coordination of Bom Group as the main contractor.

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Marck Hagen, CEO of Atrium Agri, emphasizes the importance of this integrated Atrium Agri approach: "This project demonstrates what happens when ambition is shared, and execution is aligned. At Atrium Agri, we are connected through ambition, and we succeed as one, combining expertise, technology, and delivery power into one integrated solution for our international clients."

Finally, Lynn Wan, board member of HX Agriculture, highlights the strategic impact: "This partnership marks a new phase for HX Agriculture. By combining international expertise with our strong local organization and growers, we are building scalable, future-proof projects that will structurally enhance lettuce production in China."

With projects spread across the country, the HX AGF greenhouses are expected to significantly increase production capacity, product quality, sustainability, and efficiency in Chinese lettuce cultivation, further reinforcing Bom Group's position as a global leader in high-tech Dutch greenhouse solutions.