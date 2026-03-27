Fresh Antalya sets new date for May 2027

"At Anfaş, our priority has always been to strengthen the industry by bringing stakeholders together on one powerful platform," Fresh Antalya organizer Anfaş says in a statement. "Following the success of our most recent edition, which welcomed 83 exhibitors and over 5,000 visitors, we're now focused on making the next step even more impactful. After extensive discussions with sector representatives and a careful review of the international event calendar, we have made the strategic decision to hold the next edition of Fresh Antalya in May 2027."

© ANFAŞ ANTALYA FUARCILIK İŞLETME VE YATIRIM A.Ş

"While we initially planned for a September 2026 edition, this adjustment ensures that exhibitors and buyers can participate without the pressure of international schedule conflicts," the statement continues. "This move to the beginning of the Mediterranean summer allows us to welcome the world with an upgraded fair experience. We are evolving the exhibition to include everything from National Pavilions and powerful international partnerships to modern, digital interactive areas. Attendees can look forward to live podcast zones and expert-led panels that reflect the changing landscape of the fresh produce industry."

"As we build toward this milestone in 2027, our mission to connect the industry continues year-round through our official publication, Freshgram. The second issue of Freshgram is set to meet industry professionals on the global stage at Fruit Attraction in Madrid this October 6-8, 2026."

"This presents a prime opportunity for brands to maintain their international presence and reach key decision-makers well before the main event in Antalya. We invite you to join us in this journey, and stay connected with the global market as we prepare for our most productive event yet in May 2027."

For more information:

Asel Ozgu

Anfaş

WhatsApp / +90 534 226 6079

[email protected]