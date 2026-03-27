California proposes US$100M expansion of CalFresh produce program

Assemblymember Alex Lee has proposed expanding the CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Program, which provides rebates on fresh produce purchases for low-income households in California. The program currently serves tens of thousands of recipients each month by offering a dollar-for-dollar rebate on fruits and vegetables purchased at participating retailers.

Lee has requested US$100 million in state funding to extend and scale the program. The funding would allow the program to continue for another year and increase the number of households served from 67,000 to approximately 168,000 per month. The program currently operates at 91 grocery stores and one farmers' market.

Launched in 2023, the program allows CalFresh recipients to receive US$1 back on their EBT card for every US$1 spent on fresh fruits and vegetables, up to US$60 per month. Around 98 per cent of the funding is distributed directly to participants through rebates.

The proposal comes as some households face reductions in benefits linked to federal policy changes. Food costs have also increased, with reports indicating that grocery prices in the Bay Area rose faster than other household expenses between 2024 and 2025. Survey data shows that three in ten adults in California have reduced food spending to manage costs.

Supporters of the proposal state that the program helps households manage food expenses while supporting demand for fresh produce. They also note that CalFresh benefits do not always meet household nutritional needs.

Funding for the current program is expected to be depleted by mid-year. The proposed allocation would maintain operations and expand access to additional households.

For more information:

Nicholas Chan

Assemblymember Alex Lee

Tel: +1 916 319 2392

Email: [email protected]

www.lee.asmdc.org