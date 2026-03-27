Michigan fruit crops remain dormant after heavy March snowfall

Fruit growers in Michigan report that crops remain protected following a March blizzard that brought heavy snowfall to northern parts of the state.

Leelanau cherry grower Ben LaCross said snowfall reached between 0.6 and 1.5 metres over the weekend. "Northern Michigan got 2 to 4 to 5 feet of snow over the course of a weekend, and it was just a blizzard that we hadn't seen in a long time."

A state of emergency has been declared across eight counties, including Alcona, Alpena, Delta, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, and Wexford.

Growers expect to assess any crop impact later in the spring. Clean-up operations are ongoing in some areas.

LaCross said tree crops remain in dormancy. "We're still very dormant on our trees, our vines, and apple trees and cherry trees, we're not really too concerned right now," he said. "We like slow warm-ups, so the cooler that it stays in March, that's okay for us."

The USDA Farm Service Agency is providing technical and financial assistance for affected producers. State administrator Joel Johnson advised growers to report any crop, livestock, or infrastructure losses.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, winter precipitation has reduced dry conditions in Michigan from more than 60 per cent to less than 4 per cent since the beginning of the year.

The comments were made during a farmer roundtable held on a blueberry farm in southwest Michigan.

Source: Brownfield