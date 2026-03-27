Brazilian nut exports reach US$6.5 million in early 2026

Brazil nuts have returned to the center of Acre's economic activity in 2026, supported by international market conditions and the role of agro-extractive cooperatives. These organizations structure the supply chain, organize production, and provide access to markets.

Exports from Acre increased between 2020 and 2025, rising from about US$3.6 million to US$12.4 million, although volumes varied by year. In 2026, export performance accelerated, with approximately US$6.5 million recorded in the first two months, already exceeding the total for 2023 and representing more than half of 2025 levels.

The export profile remains focused on in-shell nuts, which account for about 97 per cent of shipments. These are mainly exported to Peru, with 90.5 per cent, and Bolivia, with 9.4 per cent. Shelled nuts are shipped to more diversified markets, including the United States, which accounts for 54.9 per cent, as well as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

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Export prices have increased. In-shell nut prices rose from US$0.77 per kg in 2023 to US$2.91 per kg in 2026. Shelled nuts reached US$14.30 per kg in 2026.

At the production level, collectors received about US$0.90 per kg during the 2025/2026 crop, based on data from the Xapuri Agro-Extractive Cooperative. This places export prices at more than three times the level paid to producers.

The difference reflects costs across the chain, including logistics, processing, standardization, storage, transport, and marketing. It also indicates potential to increase value capture at origin through processing and improved market access.

Container movement data shows that Brazil exported 107 TEUs of shelled Brazil nuts in 2025.

Export performance in early 2026 reflects the role of cooperatives in organizing production, ensuring scale, and connecting producers to markets. The current price environment may support higher incomes if value addition and market access improve.

The main focus for the sector remains expanding processing capacity and increasing access to higher-value markets.

Source: AC 24 horas / DatamarNews