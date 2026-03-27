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Belize banana output rises while citrus declines in Q4 2025

According to the Statistical Institute of Belize, goods produced by the primary sector reached an estimated US$180.3 million in the period October to December 2025, an increase of US$13.4 million or 8.0 per cent compared to US$167.0 million in the same period of 2024.

This growth was supported by higher output of bananas and other crops. Banana production increased by 19.8 per cent, rising from 19.0 thousand metric tons to 22.8 thousand metric tons. Outputs of yellow corn and red kidney beans also increased during the quarter.

In contrast, citrus production declined by 18.8 per cent, falling from 2.6 thousand metric tons in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.1 thousand metric tons in the fourth quarter of 2025. This decrease was linked to differences in harvest timing between the two years.

Source: BBN

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