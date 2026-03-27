Foodservice class gains insights during spring tour

Last week, the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) hosted its STEP-UPP Foodservice Class for an immersive spring tour, offering participants a deep dive into the produce supply chain and fostering grower-retailer partnerships.

STEP-UPP (Southeast Training Education Program for Upcoming Produce Professionals) serves as the organization's flagship educational initiative. The program is designed to provide rising leaders in the retail and foodservice sectors with a 360-degree view of the industry through a blend of strategic leadership development and hands-on, field-based training.

© Southeast Produce Council

The class enjoyed watching the cargo ship set sail for Costa Rica for a Del Monte pineapple shipment.

The program kicked off on March 17th, when participants engaged in a facility, farm, and field tours hosted by SEPC level sponsors Fresh Del Monte Produce, Sunripe Certified Brands, Wish Farms, and Florida Classic Growers. The momentum continued into the following day with additional on-site experiences courtesy of SEPC level sponsors Pioneer Growers and Duda Farm Fresh Foods, providing the class with a comprehensive look at modern agricultural operations and logistics.

The tour concluded on the final day with a visit to SEPC Future of Industry sponsor Southern Specialties. This closing leg allowed participants to reflect on the complexities of the supply chain before heading home with newfound expertise.

© Southeast Produce CouncilSteven Callaham showing the class the citrus bloom.

The organization extends its gratitude to the Future of Industry sponsors whose generosity makes these educational milestones possible: Divine Flavor, Fresh Alliance, Mid-State Produce, Nature Fresh Farms, Nickey Gregory Company, NPC Foodbuy, RPE, Shuman Farms, Southern Specialties, Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, and Vick Family Farms.

"Our Florida trip was a great success, despite a few travel complications. We saw excellent engagement from students and a desire to immerse themselves in learning about growing and supply chain processes. The students came together as a group, and supported each other through every step of the trip," said Heather Hart, STEP-UPP Foodservice Committee co-chair/Baldor.

© Southeast Produce Council

Enjoying fresh from the field celery at Duda Farms.

"Despite a hectic travel day due to weather delays, our students pushed through challenges, which helped them better appreciate each other and the anomalies that define our industry. Because of those hardships, the group quickly came together and immersed themselves in the learning process. After three days visiting a range of SEPC partner growers, packers, and shippers, their attentiveness and thoughtful questions were clear signs of genuine engagement," said David Verdrager, STEP-UPP Foodservice Committee co-chair/RPE

These professionals will officially celebrate their graduation during Southern Innovations this September in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information:

Anna Burch

Southeast Produce Council

Tel: (478) 982-4411

[email protected]

www.seproducecouncil.com

https://seproducecouncil.com/education/