Positive signs for Canadian cherry season

Following a record-breaking 2025 Canadian season and an exceptionally strong South America campaign during which Global Fruit supplied its customers with cherries from mid-October until March, the company is turning its attention to the orchards in British Columbia.

At this time of year, as the trees begin to break dormancy, the company's team takes cuttings from dozens of orchards to check if there has been any winter damage. It will continue to take samples and assess them from now until blossom.

© Global Fruit

Despite the extremely heavy crop last year, there are actually a lot of very healthy buds on the trees in every region and variety. Thankfully, Mother Nature served up ideal conditions last summer, so the trees were never really in stress. They were able to feed and ripen the huge 2025 crop, and still support strong bud development for the 2026 season.

© Global Fruit

This winter was relatively mild with very little snow falling in the orchards, so the trees are waking up quickly now. All eyes will be on overnight temps in the coming weeks as buds are now susceptible to spring frost. The forecast currently looks okay, but growers are ready with wind machines and helicopters if there is a cold snap.

All of this means the company is currently predicting an excellent crop.

The company is actively working with customers right now to confirm programs and meet the strong demand for late-season cherries.

© Global Fruit

Those interested in securing supply can contact one of the company's team members to build a Canadian Cherry campaign.

For more information:

Julie McLachlan

Global Fruit

Tel: +1 (205) 428-6201

[email protected]

KC Skalisky (US/Asia)

[email protected]

Ben Donahue (Canada/US/Asia)

[email protected]

Jingtian 'JT' Niu (Asia)

[email protected]

Marcos Bala (EU/ME/India)

[email protected]

www.canadiancherries.com

www.globalfruit.org