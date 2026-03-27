Yuma melons could see earlier start following record heat

Melon supply is tight right now due to a transition between growing cycles. "On offshore cantaloupe, there is volume but not at the levels we had seen a few weeks ago," says Justin Bootz with Legend Produce, noting this transition and subsequent slimmer supply is fairly typical for this time of year. "Honeydew are in even shorter supply. There are not many honeydews coming out of Mexico right now. Most growers will get started by the middle or end of next week."

© Legend Produce

That said, volume will start ramping up from here on out until that offshore season finishes in the early to middle part of May. For the company, its offshore partner is a Honduran grower that it has worked with for almost three decades.

Meanwhile there is an anticipation of an early start to the domestic melon season following record high heat in Yuma, Arizona. That harvest could start in early May. "The heat units cause the melons to accelerate their growth, so we're anticipating an earlier harvest this year than we've seen the past few years," says Bootz.

Warmer weather, more demand

As for demand, it is starting to pick up as well. With Easter around the corner, retailers are running ads for melons and the weather getting warmer across North America–much of which has seen a colder winter this year–is also helping fuel demand. That's expected to continue throughout the warmer months and as production transitions to the domestic melon season.

© Legend Produce

This is all leading to a good market for melon shippers. "A month or so ago, prices were well below historical averages and growers were hurting," says Bootz. "Within the last two weeks, the market has begun to stabilize and get back up to where it has been in previous years."

On the west coast, pricing on cantaloupes is between $16-$19 depending on size and quality, and on the East Coast, $13- $16.00, also depending on size and quality. However increasing costs are also making things challenging. "Costs are going up across the board due to what's happening with oil right now –whether it's fertilizer for domestic growing or inland freight for delivering loads or sea freight, it's affecting everything," adds Bootz.

For more information:

Justin Bootz

Legend Produce

Tel: +1 (623) 298-3782

[email protected]

www.legendproduce.com