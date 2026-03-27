Lipman Family Farms remembers former CEO Larry Lipman

It is with heavy hearts that Lipman Family Farms shares the loss of its former chief executive officer and longtime board chairman, Larry Lipman. He passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Over more than five decades with the company, Larry Lipman, affectionately known by employees as Uncle Larry, helped grow the company from a regional tomato grower to a North American leader in tomato and vegetable production and packing.

He held numerous roles across Lipman, beginning as a shipping manager in 1970, until his ascension to CEO. He loved the work, the people and building a business to last.

As CEO, Larry Lipman guided the company through two decades of growth from a tomato and vegetable grower into a vertically integrated produce service provider. He oversaw the development of the company's value-added division, investing in its first repacking and distribution business in 1994.

© Lipman Family FarmsLarry Lipman

Larry Lipman also had the vision to create Lipman's Research & Development lab. Today, 95 percent of the company's field tomato seeds are developed in-house, including its award-winning Crimson variety.

Throughout his career, Larry Lipman understood that Lipman creates more than jobs; it nurtures families and strengthens livelihoods. He enthusiastically engaged with his community, supporting services and organizations that brought opportunities to local children and families. That support included helping establish the Lipman library at the Guadalupe Center, investing in Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) and backing its charter school program. His commitment to literacy and education reached young people from elementary school to college, through the My First Book program and textbook reimbursements for college students. He also helped establish Lipman Scholarships that have provided tuition help for more than 150 students in Immokalee, FL.

Larry Lipman's industry leadership extended well beyond the company. He served the industry through the Florida Tomato Committee, where he served as a vice chairman and secretary. He also served as president of the Florida Growers Exchange. In everything he took on, his focus remained on family, hard work, humility and caring for others. His legacy is embedded in the company's culture and its foundational commitment to being Good from the Ground Up.

"Larry dedicated his life to the business," said Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms and Larry's cousin. "His impact on Lipman Family Farms is immeasurable. He helped build not just a business, but an enduring foundation that continues to guide us today. For him, it was always simple: the business was family. He loved this company and its people dearly."

Larry Lipman will be greatly missed. Lipman Family Farms extends deep condolences to the Lipman family and his many friends and colleagues.

For more information:

Morgan Stuckert

Lipman Family Farms

Tel: +1 (239) 641-0088

[email protected]

www.LipmanFamilyFarms.com