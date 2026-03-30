The French leek market faced with "a succession of difficult periods"

According to the report published last week by Agreste, French leek production is set to fall by 2,000, compared with the 2024-2025 season. On the market, above-seasonal temperatures are limiting consumption, and in the face of abundant supply, prices are dropping (in February, they were 31% lower than in 2025).

Virtually stable production

The national surface area for the 2025-2026 marketing year is 5,471 hectares, an increase of 2% on the previous marketing year (and close to the average of the last five marketing years).

National production is estimated at 159,800 tons for the 2025-2026 campaign. This tonnage is close to that of the previous season (-1% year-on-year), but 3% below the five-year average. This near-stability is due to "high yields in the Center and Rhône-Alpes regions, which are 16% and 9% higher, respectively, than in the previous five years, offsetting lower production in other regions. The weather was very wet in February, but this did not hinder the vegetative development of the leek, stimulated by the mild temperatures."

Demand held back by mild temperatures

"After abundant supply in the autumn and demand limited by mild temperatures, the trading situation improved in the first half of January, with colder and snowier conditions complicating grubbing-up and limiting supply and demand. The situation deteriorated again at the end of January, with consumption unable to absorb the increased volumes due to milder temperatures. This situation "is forcing operators to lower prices in order to sell off volumes." On average over January, prices were 20% lower than in 2025 and 13% lower than the 2021-2025 average.

"The imbalance continues into February. Demand remains moderate, despite a supply that is sometimes limited by heavy rainfall, which disrupts harvesting. Volumes are not flowing easily, and dispatch prices remain under pressure (-31% over one year and -27% compared to the five-year average)."

In cumulative terms from May 2025 to January 2026, and compared with the same period in the previous marketing year for leeks and other allied vegetables, exports (7,700 tons) are up by 7%, and imports (12,300 tons) are down by 2%. During the period under review, the penetration rate of the French market was 10% (the same as the previous season), and the foreign trade deficit in volume terms was around 4,600 tons, down by 14% year-on-year.

Source: Agreste