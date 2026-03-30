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La Vie Claire expands into Belgium with the acquisition of 6 organic stores

La Vie Claire is continuing its European expansion with the integration of six Belgian stores from the Biocap network. This operation, in the form of a franchise agreement, marks a new stage in the brand's expansion strategy in Europe. With 315 shops, the brand already has an international presence, notably in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

The six outlets concerned, located in Wallonia, belonged to Biocap, an independent organic distributor founded in 2001 and recently bankrupt. The stores will now be rebranded as La Vie Claire.

Source: www.rtbf.be

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