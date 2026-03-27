"Delays in harvesting could potentially further exacerbate the situation with Italian early potatoes"

The market situation for table potatoes remains virtually unchanged, even at the start of spring. "Due to the significant surpluses, we are experiencing an extremely difficult potato year," confirms Marco Sion, a potato wholesaler at the new Frischezentrum in Cologne-Gremberghoven. According to him, even the most recent warehouse surcharges have not brought any significant relief. "Nevertheless, we're not entirely dissatisfied with the season's results so far. After all, volume sales are currently only slightly below last year's level."

As the asparagus season gradually gains momentum, the supply of early table potatoes typically increases steadily as well. Sion: "The Cypriot season always unfolds in three phases: This means that the so-called spring crop is now gradually hitting the market, while the last of the intermediate or mid-season crop is still being traded in parallel. Price levels are currently quite reasonable. The first Sieglinde potatoes of Italian origin are also already available: a slight shortage is now emerging here, which is why prices are trending upward. Due to rainfall, harvesting could not take place in some areas during week 13, which may further exacerbate the situation." The cold snap is already making itself felt at the marketing level as well, adds Sion.

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Marco Sion is now the third generation to run the family business, which was founded in the 1950s. His father and long-time managing director, Walter Sion, who laid the foundation for the company's development, passed away on December 25, 2025.

Start of the New Zealand onion season

As for onions, the depletion of German storage onions is progressing noticeably. Sion expects that domestic table onions will likely still be available until the end of April at the latest. "Meanwhile, the first imported onions from New Zealand arrived at our facility in week 13. Two weeks prior, the first sweet onions from Chile had already arrived. We didn't necessarily need these, as there was still a sufficient supply of Spanish onions. However, for quality reasons, many customers are switching to Chilean onions as soon as they become available." The sharp rise in freight costs is having a significant impact on imported onions, even though New Zealand onions are currently available at quite reasonable prices.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Marco Sion shows off the first New Zealand-imported onions of this year's season. When it comes to onion imports, he collaborates with his long-standing partner Van der Lans.

Additional products are well-received

Marco Sion has been at the helm of the family business as managing director for 20 years now and serves a diverse customer base in the Cologne area and beyond. Delivery is becoming increasingly important and now accounts for about one-third of total goods turnover. The product range has also been gradually expanded over the years. "In addition to our standard assortment, we now also offer garlic, shallots, and red onions. Sweet potatoes have also become quite well established in recent years," he concludes.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

In addition to the wide range of potatoes and onions, Sion also offers complementary products such as garlic and sweet potatoes.

For more information:

Marco Sion

Kartoffel Sion

Josef-Linden-Weg 6

51149 Köln-Gremberghoven

Tel: +49 163 7787940

[email protected]