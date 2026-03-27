European importers and a large number of visitors on day 2 of Fruit Attraction São Paulo

Day 2 of Fruit Attraction São Paulo was marked by a notable increase in the number of visitors and commercial activity compared to the opening day. From the early hours of the morning, there was a constant flow of professionals, including distributors, wholesalers, and international buyers.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

Unlike the first day, where visitors arrived more gradually, the second day got off to a much busier start. "On day 2, there were a lot of people, and they started arriving early," creating a much more dynamic and business-focused atmosphere.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

One of the highlights was the growing international presence, with the participation of companies and delegations from countries such as Uruguay, Chile, Egypt, Greece, and the Netherlands. There has been a remarkable presence of European importers interested in the Brazilian market. This greater international presence was also noticeable at the stands, where contact between buyers and suppliers was constant throughout the day.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

The general perception from the export sector has been positive. "We have been positively surprised by this fair because of the many European importers present," said Bruna Brasileiro, representative of the company Happy Fruits, who also highlighted the amount of activity at the stands. "Yesterday I had many people visiting the stand, and today we've also welcomed many. It has been a very productive fair."

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

The increase in the presence of international buyers was also confirmed by entities in the sector. "It has been much better than we expected," said Jorge de Sousa, representative of Abrafrutas, who underlined that the event has shown the greater commercial integration in the fruit sector. "Day 2 has been excellent for the sector," he said.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

He highlighted the presence of not just buyers, but also of foreign companies interested in marketing fruit in the Brazilian market, which showed that there are opportunities going both ways. "We have more international buyers, but also more people from abroad aiming to sell fruit in Brazil," said de Sousa.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

Also worthy of note was the visitor profile. According to exhibitors, a more business-focused profile predominated on day 2. "We've seen business-oriented people, large companies, and supermarket chains interested in striking business deals."

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

Some of the sector's challenges were also addressed, especially in terms of logistics and infrastructure, aspects that continue to shape the development of the international fruit trade from Brazil.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

Overall, day 2 of Fruit Attraction São Paulo has served to confirm the progressive consolidation of the event as an international meeting point, with greater foreign participation, an increase in the number of visitors, and a clear focus on closing deals.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com