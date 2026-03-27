Intertropic launches campaign to promote European avocados and mangoes

Avocado and mango have become two of the most sought-after fruits in shoppers' baskets, paralleling the rise of healthy lifestyles and increasing concerns about food quality. However, a lesser-known fact among regular consumers is that Europe also cultivates avocados and mangoes, and their origin can significantly affect their quality.

© Aguacate y Mango de Europa

To promote more mindful consumption of a well-known product, Intertropic, the Avocado and Mango Inter-branch Organization, has launched the campaign "European avocado and mango: Fruits with heart," with support from the European Union. The campaign began in Spain and is expanding to France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The goal is to raise awareness, boost consumption, and emphasize the European origin of these fruits with the message "You take care of yourself. They take care of you."

"We want consumers to know that there are avocados and mangoes produced in Europe, which have more positive attributes than those from abroad, and that they can easily identify them. The campaign was created to provide useful information, highlight our production model, and reinforce a choice based on proximity, traceability, and trust," José Linares, President of Intertropic, stated.

Remarkable growth in Spanish households

Spain is Europe's top producer of avocados and mangoes, with both products seeing notable growth recently. Household avocado consumption in 2024 is estimated at 443.8 million euros, based on the latest annual data. This marks a significant rise from 229.7 million euros in 2019 and nearly doubles the market size over five years. In terms of volume, household consumption increased from 62,618 tons to 95,253 tons within the same period.

From 2023 to 2024, avocado prices increased by 15.7%, reflecting the category's strength in shopping carts, with over 80% penetration and about 2 kilos per person annually, based on MAPA's Household Food Consumption data. Similarly, mango is experiencing significant growth, reaching 121 million euros in 2024 and being present in half of Spanish households.

This positive market moment coincides with the challenge highlighted by the promotional campaign. "Familiarity means that avocado and mango are consumed more as routine items, without consumers consistently connecting this purchase to informed decisions about origin, seasonality, or the benefits of the local product," José Linares stated.

Linares highlights two key nuances in their origins. For avocados, he stresses the health benefits associated with European cultivation, where fewer phytosanitary products are used than in other regions. Regarding mangoes, he points out a sensory difference: European-grown mangoes are riper and have a richer flavor, unlike long-distance mangoes, which often reach markets while still green.

European avocados and mangoes are produced in Spain

Spain accounts for approximately 80% of Europe's avocado and mango output. The nation is the top producer within the EU and has expanded its cultivation area, now reaching about 24,800 hectares for avocados and 6,150 hectares for mangoes, according to data from MAPA's Survey of Surface Areas and Crop Yields (ESYRCE). This growth positions Spain as a regional supplier capable of meeting part of the demand in major European markets.

In 2025 alone, according to ICEX-Estacom data, France, Spain, and Italy imported over 76,000 tons of Spanish avocados (France: 64,247 tons; Italy: 6,260 tons; the UK: 5,697 tons). In 2025, Spain exported 16,313 tons of mangoes to France, 4,891 tons to Italy, and 618 tons to the UK, for a total of over 21,800 tons across these destinations. Since 2020, the combined exports to these countries have increased by 16.6% for avocados and 22.9% for mangoes, highlighting their importance as key markets.

Nevertheless, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom represent three distinct but related realities. France serves as the primary market for avocados in Europe, with growing demand for origin and traceability. Italy is growing quickly as a market with the potential to solidify consumption habits. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is a mature, competitive market where the challenge is not to introduce the category but to ensure that the European origin is recognized compared to third countries.

"Europe's consumption growth is remarkable, and Spain plays a key role as the main European origin. The challenge now is to turn this growth into increased awareness of the importance of origin. The campaign emphasizes what is crucial for a new product: its own sales window, proximity, and the ability to reach shelves in unbeatable, perfect condition," stated Antonio Carpintero, Intertropic's Managing Director.

For more information:

Aguacate y Mango de Europa

@fruitfromtheheart_eu

www.aguacateymangodeeuropa.eu