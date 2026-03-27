"High quality and elevated prices suggest it will be a positive pepper season in Murcia"

Pepper prices continue to rise as the season in Almeria ends, and the harvest begins in the Region of Murcia.

Pepper prices remained high throughout most of autumn and winter in Almeria, driven by reduced yields due to unusually cold, rainy weather and the presence of Thrips parvispinus. The Murcia pepper harvest began in early March and is projected to reach full capacity by next week (week 14th).

© Joel Pitarch | FreshPlaza.com

"The weather has been cooler than usual, causing us to be one to two weeks behind schedule for harvesting colored peppers in Murcia. We began harvesting and selling early in March, and by this week, other colors are already available," stated Ángel García Izquierdo, Sales Director of Soltir, one of Murcia's largest pepper auctions.

"Average early season prices in the auctions were above 2 euros per kilogram, high but not excessive," he said. "Starting next week, we will have a full supply, with daily quantities between 400,000 and 500,000 kilos."

The pepper cultivation area in the Region of Murcia remains unchanged. "We are pleased with this year's high-quality crop, and so far, everything suggests it will be a positive season. However, we'll wait to see how Dutch supply impacts our sales across European markets," he stated.

For more information:

Ángel García Izquierdo

Soltir

Tel: +34 968 334 800

Autovía San Javier-Murcia, km 22.

30592 San Cayetano. Murcia

Email: [email protected]

www.soltir.com