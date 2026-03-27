"We chose smart weighing and process management solutions"

With around one thousand hectares of table grapes, Sunfruits is one of Peru's leading exporters. During the season, up to 900 tonnes of grapes are processed and packed daily. This volume requires the utmost precision, speed, and process reliability. In addition to its own 1,000 hectares, Sunfruits also offers packaging services for other producers, totalling over 50,000 tonnes processed in one plant. To meet this challenge, the company has invested in modern weighing and control technology from TopControl.

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The main advantages of the TopControl solution at Sunfruits include: centralised control via foodProcess, as all weighing and packaging processes are digitally linked and centrally managed; data collection and analysis, as production and weight data are recorded and analysed in real time; and up to 30% personnel savings, as automated pre-filling and final filling processes significantly reduce manual labour.

© TOP CONTROL GMBHIn addition, quality is assured for every pack thanks to a uniform, market-compliant presentation; weight is assured as every pack is checked to meet target weight; and giveaway is reduced as optimised weighing processes reduce product loss by up to 20%.

A note from TopControl reads that "The first delivery for the 2024/2025 season included 50 IWS 2000 smart scales for pre-filling the packages. The system is complemented by two MHP 3100 combination weighers, which perform final filling operations with high precision. An integrated checkweigher checks each package and automatically eliminates non-compliant ones. Further expansion is already planned for the 2025/2026 season: two complete three-tier lines will ensure an optimised product flow, from the feeding of grapes to the return of empty crates and the transport of pre-filled packages. Ergonomic packing tables with integrated weighing platforms and workstation lighting will improve operating conditions, and four additional MHP 3100 combination weighers will perform the final rapid filling, while checkweighers will ensure the final weight check."

At the heart of the plant is the foodProcess software, which manages both packhouse and order control. All weighing and packaging units are linked together, production orders are handled in real time, and each batch is fully traceable.

© TOP CONTROL GMBH"With TopControl, we have found a partner that technologically supports our growth strategy," says Sunfruits Plant Manager Pablo Lezaeta. "The combination of smart weighing systems, an efficient line layout and centralised control via foodProcess allows us to pack large volumes of grapes quickly, accurately and with high export quality. With this investment, Sunfruits strengthens efficiency, quality, and competitiveness in the international export of grapes, thanks to an integrated solution that combines modern weighing technology and digital process management."

For more information

TopControl

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+39 0471 319 999

www.topcontrol.it