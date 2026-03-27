Wholesale prices of peppers and tomatoes are skyrocketing

"I don't remember ever seeing prices this high. I would like to point out that the war has relatively little to do with it, except to a very small extent. The main reason for the high prices is the severe shortage of produce," says Daniele Di Mauro, owner of the Agricola wholesale company at the Cesena market in Italy.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comPhoto taken on 25 March 2026 at a supermarket in northern Italy

"The weather in January and the first few weeks of February caused significant stress to Sicily's vegetable crops, particularly peppers, tomatoes, and aubergines," explains the expert. "Cucumbers were perhaps the only vegetables unaffected, with yields of the others 50 per cent lower. This is not only the case in Sicily, but also in Spain, which is why there is a severe shortage of produce."

On Wednesday, 25 March, Di Mauro noted wholesale prices of around €3.50/kg for premium-quality, single-layer Sicilian peppers; €3/kg for double-layer peppers; and €3.20–3.40/kg for first-quality, Spanish, round peppers. Second-quality Spanish produce was available at €2.50–2.70/kg.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comPhoto taken on 25 March 2026 in a northern Italian supermarket

"Things are no better for tomatoes," the wholesaler continues. "We're seeing some really high prices. We sold datterino tomatoes for €6/kg, vine tomatoes for €3.70/kg, and mini plum tomatoes for €4.50/kg. Prices are expected to rise further over the next few days, and the shortage of produce is expected to continue for another three to four weeks."

"These high prices are due to the shortage of produce; the war has nothing to do with it. Although transport costs have risen by around 10 euros per pallet, this only adds 3–4 cents per kg, a small amount compared to the total."

Di Mauro is going against the tide. Despite the high costs, he is buying in larger quantities than before. "It's a risky strategy, but it pays off in terms of my business's image and the range of products I can offer to my customers. I reduce my margin to a minimum, but I am always supplied with all the vegetables I need, and my customers are happy. So far, this approach is proving successful."

For more information:

Agricola

Daniele Di Mauro

+39 0547 070160

[email protected]