"Dutch chilies offer relief in tight market"

The situation in the pepper market is currently very challenging. "We are now seeing the impact of the bad weather in January and February in Spain and Morocco, as there are significant shortages, particularly of red peppers," says Arjen Bouma of Gilad Produce. "In fact, anything with colour is both scarce and expensive. The same applies to red and yellow habanero peppers. Even these are now very limited, just ahead of Easter."

© Gilad Produce

© Gilad Produce

"We are therefore pleased with the transition to the Dutch season. Today, we started selling jalapeno peppers under our Black Bullet brand. The first habanero, padron, and green peppers are also beginning to come off the plants in small volumes," Arjen continues. "However, quantities remain limited, especially for red peppers. All available volumes are allocated to programmes, leaving nothing for the spot market."

"Due to the tight supply, prices for all pepper varieties are at a strong level. This is likely to continue for the next two to three weeks," Arjen expects. At Gilad, the acreage in the Netherlands has remained unchanged this year. Nationwide, he anticipates a slight decline. "Pepper cultivation in the Netherlands is becoming increasingly challenging. It is a labour-intensive crop and, with current gas prices and labour costs, the cost price is under pressure."

Regarding sales, the trader remains positive. "If you deliver quality, chillies will always find willing buyers. We are therefore fully committed to our brands; they provide a guarantee of quality, and customers know where to find us for that. Demand for the various chilli varieties remains strong. Through the Dutch exporters we supply, demand is increasing across Europe, and overseas sales are also continuing steadily."

For more information:

Arjen Bouma

Gilad Produce

Tel: +31 (0) 174 518530

Mobile: +31 6 15956003

[email protected]

www.giladproduce.nl