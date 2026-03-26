You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

U.S. Tops recalls peeled garlic over storage temperature issue

A grocery chain in the Northeast has issued a recall for a garlic product sold in its stores.

Tops Friendly Markets announced a recall on Tuesday for six-ounce packages of Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic.

The company stated that the product must be stored at temperatures between 32 and 37 degrees. However, the open-air coolers where it may have been displayed do not reach those temperatures.

Tops classified the issue as a Class I recall, the most serious category, indicating that the product may pose health risks.

Customers who purchased the Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic are advised to return it to stores for a full refund.

Source: TopsMarkets

Related Articles → See More