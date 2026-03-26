U.S. Tops recalls peeled garlic over storage temperature issue

A grocery chain in the Northeast has issued a recall for a garlic product sold in its stores.

Tops Friendly Markets announced a recall on Tuesday for six-ounce packages of Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic.

The company stated that the product must be stored at temperatures between 32 and 37 degrees. However, the open-air coolers where it may have been displayed do not reach those temperatures.

Tops classified the issue as a Class I recall, the most serious category, indicating that the product may pose health risks.

Customers who purchased the Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic are advised to return it to stores for a full refund.

Source: TopsMarkets