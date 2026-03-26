Improved quality but very low sales for Greek Valencia oranges

Greek exporters are viewing this year's Valencia season with concern, as they are witnessing very weak demand for the product. The poor commercial performance of the past month has once again widened the negative gap in Greek orange exports compared to last season, according to official data from the Ministry of Rural Development and Food. Specifically, from the beginning of the current season until March 21, exports reached 245.433.327 kilos, while during the same period last season they had reached 248.338.480 kilos.

© Five S.A.

Mr. Christos Merikas, shareholder and sales manager of the export company Five S.A., based in Argolis, is categorical: "From the beginning of the season, in autumn, we were already facing a difficult market with strong competition from Turkish and Spanish products, but for the past month, since Valencia oranges have entered the market, the fruit is hardly selling at all. Egypt has large volumes of fruit, while we are hearing that due to the war in Iran, shipments that would have passed through dangerous maritime zones are ultimately being redirected to the European market. What is certain, however, is that freight costs have already increased significantly."

Sales of Greek Valencia oranges remain difficult, despite their very good quality. "The fruit sizes from Laconia, as well as smaller quantities coming from Mesolongi, are mainly between 4 and 7, while sorting them for minor skin imperfections is not at all difficult. Overall, the quality is clearly superior to last year. However, sales remain a very challenging task. Prices for Valencia oranges in Laconia have remained at around €0,30 per kilo on the tree, plus harvesting costs—essentially the same level as at the start of the season. Prices in Mesolongi are at similar levels," the Greek packer notes.

© Five S.A.

"In this situation, packing houses are gradually ceasing operations completely or significantly reducing the volumes they receive. We are still holding on, but the situation is certainly difficult. All European markets, including Germany and Eastern Europe, are very challenging at the moment, and alternative options cannot be found overnight. Mandarins have also essentially come to an end. However, the game is not over yet. There is still time for recovery," Mr. Merikas concludes.

For more information:

Christos Merikas

Five S.A.

Mob: +30 697 284 1075

[email protected]