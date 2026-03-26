Lam Dong produces 3.5 million tons of vegetables annually

Lam Dong province, Vietnam, continues to develop high-tech agriculture, focusing on fruit and vegetable production for domestic and export markets.

The province has more than 107,000 hectares of high-tech agricultural production, including 1,200 hectares under smart agriculture. It also has 16 high-tech production zones covering more than 16,000 hectares. Around 150,000 hectares meet safety and sustainability standards such as VietGAP and GlobalGAP, supported by 952 export planting area codes covering more than 39,000 hectares and 341 certified packing facilities.

Vegetable production covers about 101,000 hectares, with output reaching 3.5 million tons per year. Fruit crops include durian, avocado, and dragon fruit, with shipments reaching markets including China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, the EU, and Australia.

Production value averages US$7,700 per hectare annually, while high-tech agriculture exceeds US$17,600 per hectare. Vegetables generate between US$19,600 and US$39,200 per hectare.

Biotechnology is part of production systems, with tissue culture facilities supplying more than 50 million seedlings annually, including exports of over 35 million units, generating around US$10 million.

Production models include the use of Internet of Things systems, environmental sensors, and traceability tools. At Langbiang Farm, operations cover nearly 30 hectares under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, with exports of more than 100 containers of agricultural products annually.

"Digitalisation is now the trend. Only genuine innovation and real value can lead to success," said Tran Huy Duong.

The province is developing value chains linked to logistics and e-commerce, with a focus on increasing processing capacity. Agricultural exports remain above US$1.2 billion per year.

For the 2026 to 2030 period, Lam Dong aims to expand high-tech agriculture to more than 150,000 hectares and increase the share of processed agricultural products to 70 per cent. The sector is also developing digital systems for management, forecasting, and traceability.

"The agricultural sector is working to complete a digital data system serving management, forecasting, and product traceability," said Vu Dinh Cuong.

Source: Nhan Dan