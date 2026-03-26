The first of the season's strawberries is already developing at S&A Produce. This may feel early in the year, but it reflects just how far the British berry sector has progressed in extending the season and investing in new growing technology.

"At S&A, we started picking from 4th March, so we are still in the early stages," said Daniel Martin, Commercial Director at S&A Produce. "Each week, volumes are increasing. April will see a tenfold increase in volume compared to March, and this increase will continue until we reach the season peak in early summer."

While the British season is still in the early phase of picking, retailers will be introducing British berries back onto shelves in the coming weeks.

© S&A Produce

Demand

"Demand for British berries remains strong. There is genuine excitement around the season getting underway, and for many consumers, the appeal of home-grown fruit is part of an emotional connection that imported alternatives struggle to replicate."

British berries are fresher because of a significantly shorter supply chain, which allows a 24-to-48-hour turnaround from picking to shelf. During the summer months in particular, the quality, freshness, and flavour of British berries are considered superior, and that is shown in the demand from consumers and retailers, according to Daniel.

When asked about the price point of the early strawberries, Daniel said that that was a decision made by the retailers.

Increasing energy and fertilizer costs

"When it comes to what is sustainable, the industry is clear that open, collaborative relationships with retail customers are essential. With the right supply chain and technology in place, domestic production can remain viable despite growing costs. But it requires long-term partnerships built on shared commitment, which is what we are consistently working towards.

"Alongside building and maintaining these relationships, we are investing significantly in more sustainable energy solutions, including biomass and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as part of a broader move away from gas. These investments, worth several million pounds, are designed to provide greater financial stability in the face of rising energy costs. Alongside this, ongoing investment in fruit genetics and breeding programmes is helping us to become more resource efficient."

Homegrown vs. imported berries

"There will always be both a desire and demand for British berries, but equally, there will always be a place for imported berries too. Imported fruit plays an important role during the winter months when British supply is either very low or absent, and the two are, generally, complementary rather than competitive to one another. In peak British berry season, though, consumers prefer British and their purchasing reflects that."

For more information:

Daniel Martin

S&A Produce

Tel: +44 1432 880 235

[email protected]

www.sagroup.global